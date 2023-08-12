Reader’s Opinion | Equal conscription is not a step backwards

It is everyone’s right and duty to defend their own lifestyle and rights.

Tuukka Korpinen wrote (HS Opinion 8.8.), that it would be a step backwards to extend conscription to women. This is really not what it is, because it is everyone’s right and duty to defend their own way of life and rights.

General conscription has been featured a lot in the public debate. It has described as being a black spot in Finland’s otherwise good equality situation (HS Mielipide 4.8.). That is what it is, because no obligation is so outrageously assigned only to a certain part of the people as conscription only to men. You were bad or good, you have to sacrifice part of your life based on your gender.

The easiest solution to this would be to abolish the armed forces, but it would be completely irresponsible to force self-protection on others, if it is at all possible for oneself. The only options left are the professional army or full general conscription.

A professional army would be a well-trained part of society, and its only mission would be to protect the country and fulfill the tasks of the current armed forces. Surely a competent and willing group? I do not believe. For example, the United States’ armed forces show the division of society: the disadvantaged risk their lives to fight to achieve their country’s political goals. Isn’t this the most egregious violation of equality?

The problem with general conscription is education and its adequacy. So far, the Defense Forces have had no reason to doubt the abilities of conscripts in terms of soldier skills. I have heard and seen how a cross-section of society proves its mettle again and again in military exercises. There is a lot of power and it self-directedly seeks to improve its skills, in addition to which its own civilian profession produces a lot more know-how for the Defense Forces.

As conscription expands to entire age groups, Finland’s equality will increase significantly and the human resources of the Defense Forces will increase significantly. It is not a step backwards to oblige all instead of some.

Of course, there are conscientious objectors and strong-willed individuals for whom service is against their values. It is desirable for them to be able to express their opinions and act according to their own views, however, in a way that does not benefit them in relation to others. In this way, the exploitation of the matter is kept to a minimum.

National defense is too serious a matter to be left only to soldiers.

Kalle Karakorpi

Kirkkonummi

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.