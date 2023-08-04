Reader’s Opinion | Environmental projects must be better regulated

The best way to reduce complaints would be to correct the underlying causes of complaints.

Finland Hanna Halmeenpää, chairperson of the Nature Conservation Union, said (HS Opinion 28.7.), that removing the state environmental protection authorities’ right to appeal would weaken the control of the public interest in projects affecting the environment. We agree.

The government program includes several entries, the purpose of which is to streamline and speed up the permit and appeal processes of green transition projects.

However, easing environmental requirements or reducing appeal rights is not the right way to speed up projects. It would backfire later as increasing problems and disadvantages. Even if the voluntary improvement of the quality of permit applications and reports would speed up the obtaining of permits, it does not replace the need for public interest control.

Taking care of the public interest is not the business of companies – their task is to run a business that is as profitable as possible. The state should create clear boundary conditions and rules of the game with better legislation. If obtaining permits is made easier, the control of the operation must be correspondingly tightened, so that the environmental effects caused by the operation remain under control.

Citizens’ right of appeal is an important guarantee of quality in official activities and is often the only way to prevent bad decisions beforehand and correct them afterwards. Non-governmental organizations also play an important role in this. Therefore, citizens’ and organizations’ right to appeal should not be weakened, but rather strengthened. In large projects that have a wide impact on the environment, the actual circle of victims is considerably wider than the right to appeal provided for in the law. Even international agreements binding Finland would require a more comprehensive right of appeal.

The importance of citizens’ and state authorities’ right to appeal is particularly emphasized in the rapidly increasing construction of wind power. At the same time, the municipalities acting as decision makers are also a kind of stakeholder due to the property taxes paid to them from the wind turbines. The financial benefit of the projects to the municipalities inevitably affects decision-making.

The best way to reduce complaints would be to correct the underlying causes of complaints. In large-scale projects with effects that cross municipal borders, more comprehensive planning and clear legal frameworks would be needed. Project-specific decision-making in municipalities without a broader examination of the overall effects leads to uncontrollable environmental effects over time. The same was also stated by Tanja Suni and Nani Pajunen in theirs in his writing (HS Opinion 29.7.).

Sari Murto

chairman

Riitta Lindgren

licensing specialist

Tuulivoima-citizensyhdistys ry

