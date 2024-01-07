Reader's Opinion | Entrepreneurs must be made heroes of the entire nation

Entrepreneurs and innovators grow a common cake, from which tax revenues are shared.

Attitudes towards entrepreneurs and innovators, especially in the media, are devastating in Finland. When I left Nokia to become an entrepreneur in the 1990s, my grandmother warned me about freezing, which made me laugh. But attitudes towards entrepreneurship have still not changed sufficiently.

For example, the case of HS (26.12.) of failed insect food entrepreneurs focused on disappointments. In the US, the question would be: What did you learn? Similarly, the writing about the success of the Wolt company was negative. This is a destructive attitude.

Finns widely use foreign products and services. We use American phones and cars, Swedish music services and clothes. If there is no innovation and entrepreneurship is not valued in Finland, the benefits will flow abroad.

Entrepreneurs and innovators grow a common cake, from which tax revenues are shared. For example, the United States is 30 percent richer than Finland in terms of gross domestic product per person. Finland needs more entrepreneurs and innovators. Not everyone has to be an entrepreneur, but 5-10 percent of the population is enough. We need positive examples and an encouraging attitude from everyone, including the media.

Entrepreneurs must be made the everyday heroes of the entire nation. Anyone who reaches for a tree can also reach there and take others with them.

Sami Inkinen

entrepreneur, founder of Trulia and Virta Health

San Francisco, California

