Reader’s Opinion | Entrepreneurs must be listened to when revitalizing the center of Helsinki

Entrepreneurs have a lot of experience with customers’ needs and wishes, which the city should take advantage of.

Helsinki the waning vitality of the city center has been a concern for a long time, especially for companies operating in the area. Both the city center’s vitality meters and the companies’ own customer data show that the number of visitors and transactions in the city center is still far from the pre-coronavirus pandemic level. The decline in the vitality of the city center has been influenced, among other things, by the decrease in foreign tourists, increased remote work, the growth of online shopping and competing commercial services in shopping centers outside the city center with free parking.

The attractiveness of the center of Helsinki is also weakened by the extensive street works going on in different parts of the inner city at the same time, which make it difficult to get to the center, especially by car, and affect the general image of the accessibility of the capital’s center. The situation is not improved by the fact that the number of ground and short-term customer parking spaces important to companies in the center has significantly decreased due to the city’s measures and threatens to decrease further.

As Timo Lappi in his writing (HS Opinion 15.5.) stated, the views of companies have hardly influenced the decisions regarding the development of the city. The most recent example of this is the experiment in the Esplanadi area, the implementation and timing of which was opposed by the organizations representing downtown businesses as one front. However, it was decided to start the experiment with a quick schedule. After this, the companies in the area were involved in the practical planning of the experiment. However, it is quite a different thing to be able to influence whether a significant experiment will be carried out at all and in what way, than to give an opinion on what kind of furniture and plants are suitable for decorating the Esplanades that will be converted to single lanes.

The liveliness of the center of Helsinki is important for entrepreneurs operating in the center. Their livelihood depends on whether people want to come downtown to do business. Entrepreneurs have a lot of experience with customers’ needs and wishes, which the city should make use of to a greater extent than before when developing the city center. The best conditions for the growth of the vitality of the center of Helsinki will be created through genuine dialogue and cooperation between the various actors of the city and the city center.

Tiina Oksala

CEO, Helsinki entrepreneurs

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.