Reader’s Opinion | Entering the tenth grade was a stroke of luck for me

When you do what you love, it is possible to one day be damn good at it and, above all, immensely happy.

Graduation day not an easy day for all of us. It is wiser than asking about grades to ask about the feeling. I understand all of you who find graduation day difficult. That’s what it’s been like for me for years.

Learning and reading were really slow and difficult for me. Fortunately, my teachers and parents noticed my learning difficulties and knew how to get me help.

It was really comforting to have an explanation for my difficulties: I have dyslexia. Still, it bothered me that I had to work harder than others to get the same result. No matter how carefully I did the math problems, at some point I had written the six the wrong way round: it had turned into a one, and the result was wrong. And even though I reviewed the grammar, I still wrote some of the words wrong in the word test.

My motivation to multiply weakened with each failure. It felt like nothing would come of studying or me. I filmed and did everything else. I remember how bad I felt when someone next to me cried for a single count in their certificate and mine didn’t even have a single count. I felt I was worthless.

On the day I turned 15, the school called and told me that my certificate average was so bad that I wouldn’t get into high school. I made it to the tenth grade, which was a stroke of luck and a salvation. There, in a group of four people, I was really helped to learn, things were repeated and I was able to raise my numbers in the middle of all the teenage angst.

“ Your certificate does not define who you are.

I gradually learned that I should not compare myself to others. My self-confidence increased and I enrolled as a high school student in four years. My certificate is not a top certificate, but solidly average. I didn’t get into university the first time and I didn’t graduate in the target time.

You – like me – have something you’re particularly good at. It may not feel like it right now, but there is something in you too that makes you great and worthy of love. Your certificate does not define who you are.

So go for what makes you happy and remember that the best practice the most. Nothing in life comes easy, but if you strive towards what you love and not towards what others expect of you, it’s easier to put in the effort. And when you do what you love, it’s possible to one day be damn good at it and, above all, extremely happy.

Fatim Diarra

MP (green) and former student in his twenties

Helsinki

