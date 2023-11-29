Reader’s Opinion | Energy subsidies would reduce public costs

Energy investments have had a significant employment impact.

Housing the Finance and Development Center (Ara) has previously granted energy grants for repair projects that improve the energy efficiency of residential buildings. By eliminating these energy subsidies for renovations, the current government reduces tax revenues, weakens employment, wastes energy and undermines the well-being of citizens. The government’s apparent austerity decision increases the deficit of the public finances.

Energy-assisted renovations had to meet the requirements for improved energy efficiency. The share of subsidies varied according to the types of renovation. The amount of assistance granted by Ara in general was 25 percent (sealing of apartments, improving air conditioning and various heat pump solutions). Each such renovation, on the other hand, generates almost the same amount of value added tax (24 percent) for the state. Instead of removing the subsidy completely, the government should reduce the subsidies to the value added tax level, in which case the VAT revenues from energy investments would cover the subsidies granted. This would guarantee significant positive consequences for both the public and private economy.

Energy investments have had a significant employment impact. Manufacturers and installers of energy-efficient windows and doors and building insulation are needed. Manufacturers, installers and servicemen of various heat pumps and solar energy are needed. Less expensive imported energy would be bought from abroad. There would be more Finnish energy for export when more domestic energy was recovered from waste water, exhaust air from buildings, outdoor air, Finnish soil and waterways. All this would increase income tax and value added tax revenues, when the unemployed in the depressed construction industry would find employment and use their income. Unemployment benefits would decrease. In addition, global warming would be reduced when energy would not leak to the magpies.

The omission of energy-saving investments leads to the fact that the savings in housing costs remain largely unattainable. Residents have to pay high energy costs instead of the same funds being used for purposes that are meaningful in terms of well-being. This contributes to employment and general well-being.

Hopefully, the government will reassess the overall effects of energy subsidies on tax revenues and employment.

Harry Leinonen

master of economics, Espoo

