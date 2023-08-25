Reader’s Opinion | Energy-saving concrete can support environmental goals

The sustainably built building of the future is smart from the point of view of both materials and functionality.

Helsingin Sanomat in the story (9.8.) considered whether electrically conductive building materials could act as large batteries. The technology has been studied both in the world and in Finland. A recently patented construction material has been developed in Finland, the commercial possibilities of which are being investigated.

Materials cover about 40 percent of the life-cycle emissions of buildings, and energy consumption during use 46 percent. Emission reductions during the use of buildings are primarily related to energy efficiency and energy consumption.

Concrete has been developed in Finland, where instead of cement, local side streams from industry are used as a binder. The solution itself reduces up to 80 percent of concrete’s carbon dioxide emissions. It also supports the circular economy and biodiversity by saving virgin raw materials.

The internationally patented invention concerns a method in which a concrete-like mass based on lateral flow has the ability to store electricity. It creates new interesting possibilities in smoothing out short-term electricity peaks and thus securing the stability of the electricity grid. Energy producers themselves often generate large amounts of side-stream materials.

In infrastructure, it could function as part of the structure, for example in foundations or wall elements, supporting the electricity self-sufficiency of buildings. The sustainably built building of the future will therefore be smart from the point of view of both materials and functionality, significantly reducing the life-cycle emissions of buildings.

What is needed now is the unanimity of the construction and energy industry’s value chains and regulators, so that the growing challenges of climate change and the circular economy can be met with large-scale solutions.

Jarno Poskela

Chief Technology Officer, Betolar oyj

Kannonkoski

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.