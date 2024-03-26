Reader's Opinion | End-of-life care cannot be equated with euthanizing a pet

Killing an animal is not euthanasia.

Author Minna Lindgren said he wanted to die like a dog, equating killing an animal with euthanasia (HS 24.3.). However, the animal is not asked if it wants to die, it is decided by the owner. Therefore, it is not euthanasia. The reason may be to end the suffering, but also financial reasons or just unwillingness to take care of the pet. End-of-life care cannot therefore be equated with euthanizing a pet.

In the essay, reasons for the wish for euthanasia were brought out, one of which is significant is the fear of suffering and lack of care. The granted permission for euthanasia would dispel fears. The promise of good hospice care also dispels the fear of death and suffering. However, it does not hasten or prolong death, as was falsely presented in Lindgren's writing. With early palliative care and good hospice care, the author's wish for a beautiful death is possible for tens of thousands of people, while euthanasia would affect only a small portion.

In the last five years, the availability and know-how of palliative care and hospice care have developed a lot, but there are still too few hospice units, so the service promise is not fulfilled everywhere. The expert working group on end-of-life care established by the Parliament unanimously recommended securing palliative care and hospice care with legislation (STM 2021:23). The majority of the members of the working group considered it a priority over the legalization of euthanasia. However, the preparation of the legislation has not been started, instead attention has gone to efforts to legalize euthanasia.

The issue of end-of-life care and a good death is much more complicated than euthanizing a pet. I would hope that politicians and the media would focus on this and primarily start promoting legislation that protects hospice care.

Tiina Saarto

professor of palliative medicine, senior physician

University of Helsinki and Hus Palliative Center

