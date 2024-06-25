Reader’s Opinion | Encouraging the unemployed with a stick says a lot about the government’s perception of people

Reader’s opinion|The government’s estimate that around 20,000 people will get a job by caning those receiving income security is out of this world.

Entrepreneur and the priest Heikki Nenonen wrote In the Church and City magazine April 8: “The most dangerous feature of the line pursued by our government is its two conceptions of people: a wealthy person is valuable and needs encouragement, but a poor person is a problem and needs a stick.”

We have two schools of thought regarding the attitude towards those receiving unemployment benefits, which have completely different conceptions of people. The government represents the school of thought, which believes that a wealthy person keeps society afloat with his work and deserves a financial incentive to work even more; the poor and unemployed, on the other hand, are maximizing social benefits, avoiding work and needing encouragement, i.e. cutting benefits.

Studies have found that the key feelings of the unemployed are shame, guilt, worthlessness and the experience of second-class citizenship. These stigmas of unemployment are not enough for this school of incentive trap drummers, the unemployed must be kicked out of their alleged traps by undermining their livelihood – so when a person is already lying on the ground, they should be kicked just to be sure.

According to the second school of thought, people are mainly individuals who want work, who all have their own history behind their unemployment. The unemployed are not a uniform group, but they include young and old, educated and less educated, people tied to their place of residence due to housing debt, workers in discontinued factories, people who have fallen into the void due to the end of professions, and people with insufficient work ability, and so on.

The government’s estimate that around 20,000 people will get a job by caning those receiving income security is not out of this world, especially in this economic situation, when “companies are now conducting change negotiations on a contract basis” (HS 20.5.). And the number of employables is substantially reduced by the fact that almost half of the 130,000 people receiving income security are over 50 years old, and a significant part are already over 55 years old. The government also accuses these people of being lazy, even though many of them would like to work – but despite their lofty speeches, in real-life employment situations they have to state that they are too old!

In the current era of the nation’s division into two, Nenonen makes a shocking statement: “The idea of ​​the poor as lazy people squandering society’s resources and the rich as responsible bearers who have earned their happiness is naive and extremely repulsive. Even in a welfare state, the cards are never dealt equally.”

SpongeBob Bird

Doctor of Economics

Tampere

