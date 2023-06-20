Reader’s Opinion | Employers do not need protection from themselves

The government is in the process of changing the object of protection in the labor legislation.

Our country the success story has been based on a strong contract culture, which has been partly made possible by the freedom of contract guaranteed by law. In the labor legislation, only those things that society is forced to secure in all circumstances in order to protect the weaker party in the employment relationship have been stipulated as mandatory regulations.

The situation seems to be changing.

The employer’s ability to lay off employees is a much talked about flexibility in sudden bad times. The length of the layoff notification period is about the regulation of the employee’s right to pay in these situations. It is about sharing the financial risk between the employer and the employee in situations where work is reduced without prior preparation.

Until now, the layoff notice period has been regulated by law, and in collective agreements employers and employees of each industry have been able to agree on a layoff notice period that is longer than the law. The industry’s labor market partners have themselves considered which conditions they will commit to in layoff situations. We can read from the government program that in the future the employer could comply with the length of the layoff notice period stipulated in the law, despite the fact that the collective agreement would also have committed to complying with a longer layoff notice period for the employer in question.

It’s about precedent. The object of legislative protection changes when the regulation of the minimum terms of the employment relationship is moved to the regulation of their actual maximum terms.

Agreement has an independent value and so does respecting agreements. Agreeing is influencing. It engages and makes you feel that you are a part of society, when you can influence your own and joint affairs. When we aim for a good working life and recognize its importance as a success factor for Finland in the future as well, the right to agree on working conditions by yourself or as part of a group must be protected.

We don’t need regulation to make contracts ineffective. And employers don’t need protection from contracts they make themselves.

Jarkko Pehkonen

deputy judge, Vihti

