Reader’s Opinion | Emphasizing S2 students on a search engine is questionable

Information concerning children in particular must be handled responsibly.

Although Yle’s search engine provided information about S2 pupils, but the search engine often does not tell enough about complex topics. A simple mechanical presentation is suitable, for example, for telling the results of elections, but not for explaining the segregation of schools.

Statistical information is necessary, but highlighting S2 students on a search engine is questionable. Information concerning children in particular must be handled responsibly. A search engine for individual schools’ student information could have worked as part of the background work of the editorial.

In the future, it will be increasingly easier to combine different data reserves and create search engines that simplify things from them. Then the journalists’ ethical responsibility for framing the information is emphasized.

Milo Toivonen

Helsinki

