Reader's Opinion | Emphasis could increase school motivation and interest in learning

What if the child just enjoys listening to music or moves for the joy of movement, without competitive drive?

In discussions two main points of view seem to emerge from weighted school classes: some would keep them as a form of supporting the opportunities of gifted children, others would remove the opportunity citing inequality.

I would like to raise the question of what the emphasis should ultimately aim for. There seems to be a silent thought in the background that the emphasized teaching should produce something – perhaps new Sibeliuses, Simbergs and Paavo Nurms. This can give rise to the idea that a child applying for emphasis should have gifts, or should show a measurable aptitude for the subject being emphasized. It can also be understandable that the striving situation may favor those whose parents have had the opportunity to offer their child music lessons, for example.

But what if the child just enjoys listening to music or moves for the joy of movement, without competitive drive? This can be a great asset, which may not manifest itself as a demonstrable talent or a special tendency in an aspirational situation, but could manifest itself as a valuable internal motivator and enthusiasm in school work.

What if emphasized teaching was seen as a way to motivate all children in general for school work, including those students in the back row? What if weighted classes were added so that as many as possible could just enroll instead of striving for them? A common interest uniting the group can contribute to creating a good ground for a spirit of togetherness and a stimulating study atmosphere in other subjects as well. When aiming for good learning results, the importance of motivation and enthusiasm is undeniable.

Sonja Salavaranta-Rautkari

graphic designer, philosophical practitioner

Helsinki

