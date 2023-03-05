Readers’ Opinion | Electricity companies should rationalize contracts

Companies are expected to show social responsibility.

Energy sector has expressed his demand that the electricity contracts concluded with consumers should be respected and that the contracts should no longer be interfered with afterwards with legislative measures.

The paucity of contract options, uncertainty and fear of heavy electricity bills in the coming winter made many consumers commit to a long-term, fixed-price contract last fall. Contracts that have proven to be expensive are now testing the ability of many consumers to pay. An insolvent customer, on the other hand, is not useful for the companies either.

The binding nature of contracts is of course an important starting point and also provides security for consumers. However, it seems reasonable to demand social responsibility from the companies and the will to negotiate more reasonable contracts compared to the current price level for consumers who have difficulty paying by voluntary means. Electricity companies now have a thousand taala screen place to operate in such a way that the intervention of the legislature is no longer needed.

Paula Pessi

deputy general secretary, Kuluttajaliitto ry

