Reader’s Opinion | Electricity companies operate as required by law

Until now, the recommendations of the Consumer Disputes Board have been considered carefully considered. Now trust threatens to falter.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper interviewed emeritus professor Juha Karhua (HS 3.8.). Karhu’s comments on fixed-term electricity contracts require answers.

After the vote, the Consumer Disputes Board issued two controversial and criticized recommendations during Midsummer. One of them concerned rationalizing the price of electricity for fixed-term contracts. The board interpreted the law very unilaterally.

The board started solely from the interpretation of the unreasonableness experienced by the consumer without taking into account the entire content of the contract, the position of the parties and the circumstances mentioned in the Consumer Protection Act. According to the preliminaries of the Consumer Protection Act, the assessment criteria for unreasonableness are the same as in the Legal Action Act. All relevant factors must be taken into account in the overall consideration.

Among other things, the position of the electricity seller is related to the fact that it did not have the tools to prepare for possible price reductions during the contract period when concluding fixed-term contracts.

As a circumstance, expectations must be taken into account when making contracts and the fact that even the professionals did not expect the drop in the price level that happened last fall and winter. The reasons for the decrease are, among others, the mild winter last year, the unexpectedly good supply of gas to Europe and successful cost-saving measures.

The idea of ​​negotiating contracts is to seek a contractual balance, not to upset it like a board. The purpose of a fixed-term contract is, like insurance, to ensure the price of electricity paid by the customer.

Contrary to what Karhu claimed, electricity sellers protect the prices of fixed-term contracts as close as possible to one hundred percent – in order to be able to commit to delivering the electricity the customer needs at the agreed price. Acting otherwise would endanger the continuity of operations. The 70 percent hedging rate claimed by Karhu would have led to the bankruptcy of many electricity sellers during the price fluctuations of the last couple of years. Electricity sellers do not have the leeway that Karhu claims.

Electricity sellers operate in a competitive situation. If the seller, without upsetting his continuity, considers that he is somehow able to meet customers with fixed-term contracts and sees it as reasonable in the competition, this is what he does.

Karhu downplayed the effects of the board’s recommendations. The financial effects of the settlement of the contracts recommended by the board cannot be assessed yet, as the review would not begin until the end of the year. However, with the current price expectations, the losses would be overwhelming compared to the usual results of electricity sellers, and I personally consider bankruptcies to be probable – if the board’s recommendations become law.

Pekka Salomaa

director, Energy Industry Association

