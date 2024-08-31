Reader’s Opinion | Electric scooter riders without a helmet should be fined

Reader’s opinion|A fine would serve as an effective way to make people understand the importance of wearing a helmet.

Electric scooters have quickly become common in the street scene of cities, but their traffic culture is unfortunately very dangerous. Helmet use is rare and accidents are common. There have been several fatal e-scooter accidents recently.

Falls and collisions when using electric scooters often result in serious head injuries that could have been avoided simply by wearing a helmet. Wearing a helmet is an effective way to protect against head injuries and should therefore be a matter of course for all e-scooter riders.

I suggest that riding an electric scooter without a helmet should be fined. A fine would serve as an effective way to make people understand the importance of wearing a helmet. It would increase awareness of safety and reduce the number of accidents. We need to act before the situation gets worse.

Olli Aalto

engineer, Helsinki

