Reader’s Opinion | EK has a strange perception of people

Reader's opinion|Is the value of an individual measured by how much he produces for business?

Helsingin sanomat newspaper news (2.8.) from the previous day’s exit from the rotating day system. In the news, the head of EK Ilkka Oksala commented on the matter in a confusing way: “Unelmat can combine work with vacation.” According to Oksala, the biggest problem with rotating leave is that not many people use their free time to train and improve their productivity.

Is Oksala’s comment to be understood to mean that the individual is adapted to the working life, and that the working life is not developed according to the person? Is the value of an individual measured by how much he produces for business? Longer working careers and workers from elsewhere are wanted in Finland. At the same time, people want to be encouraged to become parents. The thinking described above does not promote these goals, on the contrary.

Juha Jaatinen

Helsinki

