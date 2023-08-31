Reader’s Opinion | Effective planning is the lifeblood of Helsinki

There should not be any buildings under ten stories along the metro line.

Retired the views of an architect on urban planning (HS 29.8.) were like a ghost to a living city.

We don’t live in the Finland of the 1910s, where cities can be one-story wooden houses spread over hundreds of kilometers. Plot efficiency is needed so that we can live in cities close to each other and to services. In a compact, walkable city, services are a reasonable distance away and not in the neighboring farm.

When new residents move to the city, more apartments are also needed. The original visions of residential areas should not be respected because they were made in the past and for a smaller population. Lively cities become denser and rise and do not always force new residents further away from the center. There should not be any buildings under ten stories along the metro line.

I am proposing the liberalization of zoning. Zoning limits the creation and densification of the city. It will help the housing shortage and the cost of living if plot owners have the freedom to build residential buildings without regulating the number of square meters and floors. It would work especially for the benefit of the new townspeople and bring life back to Helsinki.

Aarne Leinonen

party secretary, Liberal Party

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.