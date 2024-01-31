Reader's Opinion | Education and Civilization are the best way to prevent extremist thinking

Civilization is the key to people's well-being and safety.

Training and Civilization are the basis of human development, and they play a central role in building peace. They give people skills, values ​​and attitudes that affect their self-image and self-esteem. With the help of education and culture, a person can see himself as a member of society with rights and responsibilities. He can also independently make the right choices based on what he recognizes as right and wrong.

A person with healthy self-esteem is not only responsible for himself but also for others. He does not submit to the logic of violence, but looks for peaceful and constructive ways to express his opinion and resolve conflicts. He also does not allow extremists or populists to manipulate him, but questions their claims and motives.

The wars that befell Europe and other countries are proof of how important it is to invest in education and culture. Civilization is the key to people's well-being and safety. Education and Civilization are also necessary to defend democracy and human rights. They are the best way to prevent hate, violence and extremism.

In a civilized municipality, city or country, people respect each other and differences, they actively participate in the development of society and decision-making, and live in peace and harmony with each other and their neighbors.

In a civilized municipality, there is no room for extremists who want to destroy democracy and human rights. In a civilized municipality, there is no need for riots, which only cause fear and destruction. In a civilized municipality, there is only room for dialogue, cooperation and solidarity.

Tanja Airaksinen

special education teacher, Kuopio

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.