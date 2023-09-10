Reader’s Opinion | Eating disorders are poorly recognized in healthcare

There are big flaws in eating disorder education in health care education.

Just according to the completed master’s thesis (Laura Kulikoff 2023), graduates in the healthcare field felt that their knowledge about eating disorders was insufficient. Identifying and talking about eating disorders, as well as insufficient knowledge of treatment chains emerged as the most central deficiencies in competence.

The research result is alarming, but not surprising when it is known that only a third of eating disorders are identified in healthcare and only one in five of those who are sick are referred for treatment (Yasmina Silén 2021). There are deficiencies in recognition especially in situations where the symptoms are not associated with weight loss or underweight according to body mass index.

Eating disorders early identification and treatment guidance prevent the disease from worsening and improve the prognosis for recovery. It is often difficult for a person suffering from an eating disorder to understand their need for help. Without effective identification in healthcare, it is impossible to help people with eating disorders in time.

Primary health care plays a particularly important role in the identification of eating disorders and in the treatment of eating disorders classified as mild. If there is not enough expertise in primary health care, more and more eating disorders will progress to a situation where expensive and long-term specialized medical care is needed.

Eating disorders taking into account the specific characteristics (e.g. lack of awareness of the disease, the need for multi-professional help) and severity, it is of the utmost importance to develop the knowledge of eating disorders among those graduating in the healthcare field, and to ensure that all those graduating in the field have sufficient skills to identify and help those with an eating disorder. Education in the healthcare sector should pay particular attention to understanding the diversity of eating disorders and recognizing symptoms, and practice talking about eating disorders.

Lack of competence also affects the attitudes of professionals towards people with eating disorders. According to international studies, general practitioners and nurses have been found to have pessimistic attitudes towards patients with eating disorders. Eating disorder patients may be perceived as difficult, even manipulative and time-consuming. With sufficient training and increasing competence, it is possible to modify the attitudes of healthcare professionals, improve treatment results and ensure that people with eating disorders are treated humanely.

Eating disorders are common and serious mental health problems. We cannot afford to ignore eating disorders. The Eating Disorders Association challenges all educational institutions that offer healthcare education to critically examine their curricula from the perspective of eating disorders and offers its help in developing educational content.

Kirsi Broström

executive director

Eating Disorder Association

