Reader’s Opinion | Eastern Finland to pilot the vision of the future of Finland as a whole

Merely the old, familiar basic career of development, polishing the current state and stroking along are not enough.

How Eastern Finland is coming, headlined Ilta-Sanomat, highlighting the region’s development prospects and dramatically bringing the dark situation of Eastern Finland to the attention of the nation (IS 26.6.).

The same question can be asked for the whole of Finland. The answer remains open even in the recent government program, although many hoped that forecasting and building Finland’s goal-oriented future would have become a central government program theme across party lines and government periods.

The detailed government program does list a large number of changes and reforms, but the goal-oriented image of Finland and its construction remain unclear. The government program of six billion euros is profiled more for the balancing of the public finances and the state budget and the necessary cuts during the election period than as an investment in the implementation of Finland’s goal-oriented development image.

When there is a lack of a sustainable foundation and a more precise goal-oriented development picture for the welfare state, vitality and security, at the same time there is also a lack of a central backbone for the long-term regional development work of the regions and various actors.

The least the new government can do is to improve the readiness and quality of the future work of various actors. There is already information about the forces of change, future development and the necessity of adaptation and renewal, but there is too little courage and the ability to think about things in a new way – we are stuck in old ways of thinking and acting and in structures. “You sing the songs of those whose bread you eat.” The contradiction between the foresight information in use and the vision and construction of a narrow future is significant.

A practical abc book is needed to support the future work and as a basis for the discussion: creative, bold and critical model examples prepared by independent experts about the future work, renewal needs and various future possibilities of welfare Finland – and Eastern Finland as a pilot region, including also structural reforms.

Merely the old, familiar basic career of development, polishing the current state and stroking along are not enough. We also need new drivers of development and development images of the regional structure, as well as an assessment of what the different options mean. What will change, what is good and bad about the change compared to the current situation, and compared to if nothing is done.

Eastern Finland should boldly apply as a pilot region for future work.

Jarmo Vauhkonen

Mikkeli

Aulis Tynkkynen

Loviisa

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.