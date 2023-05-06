Reader’s Opinion | During the gig work, you can receive an adjusted unemployment benefit

An important feature of unemployment insurance, like other social security, is predictability.

Professor Johanna Niemi suggested (HS Opinion 1.5.) model in which the unemployment allowance would be removed from the days on which the unemployed person reports that he is working part-time.

In practice, Nieme’s proposal could lead to the fact that, for example, someone who works two hours a day for five consecutive days would lose the unemployment allowance for these days. Nowadays, the benefit of such a gig worker is not denied. Instead, in the salary payment month, salary or business income and unemployment benefits are reconciled. This is done if the person has worked for no more than two weeks in paid work or as an entrepreneur, has done paid work part-time or worked as an entrepreneur on the side.

Paying the agreed unemployment benefit means that half of the income exceeding the monthly protective part of 300 euros reduces the full daily allowance. Exceeding the protection part does not therefore directly lead to the loss of unemployment insurance. If full-time salaried work or full-time business activity lasts more than two weeks, the work is skipped, and the income from it does not affect the unemployment insurance paid for the month. The benefit is paid in full until and after the start of employment.

“ Renovation requires more detailed information about the needs for renovation.

In Nieme’s model, part-time jobs would extend the earnings-related daily allowance period. Even now, part-time paid work and part-time work done as paid work accrue a new right to daily allowance, and the unemployment benefit paid as agreed consumes the maximum daily allowance payment period more slowly than the full daily allowance. The right to daily allowance starts again when the working condition is met again. However, unlike Niemi’s model, the right to daily allowance is not immediately extended based on employment.

The Social Security Committee has proposed to find out the problems and development needs related to the evaluation of the main and secondary activities of business activities and so-called self-employment. Although it is challenging to find out the main and sideline activities, this is evaluated because the unemployment insurance recipient is required to be available for full-time work. Being employed in one’s own work is not voluntary work or part-time work as an entrepreneur or wage earner. Employment in one’s own work can be, for example, doing science or art with a grant and acting as a caregiver.

We agree with Nieme that unemployment insurance, like other social security, must be as predictable as possible. Reform requires more detailed information about the reform needs and how communication can solve perceived problems and shortcomings. The report proposed by the committee supports this goal.

Marjaana Maisonlahti

board advisor, Ministry of Social Affairs and Health

Timo Meling

board advisor, Ministry of Labor and the Economy

