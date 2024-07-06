Reader’s Opinion | During renovations, it is advisable to recover furniture that can be dismantled intact

Reader’s opinion|Sinks and furniture are often thrown into mixed waste, even if they are still usable.

Building societies in renovations, it is important to pay more attention to the environmental impact. Today, in renovations, old, functioning structures and equipment are often removed and disposed of, even if there are no technical defects or other reasons for renewal. This practice could benefit from further consideration.

For example, wooden cage warehouses are often replaced with metal-framed storage sheds, even if the old ones are completely usable. In lighting, on the other hand, lamps made of glass and metal are changed to plastic LED lamps, which do not have a replaceable light source. In this case, if the light source breaks, the entire lamp has to be replaced, which is not environmentally friendly. It could be a more sustainable solution to upgrade the old lamps to use LED lamps, which would reduce unnecessary waste.

In bathrooms, intact sinks and furniture are often thrown into mixed waste, even if they are still usable. Kitchen cabinets are discarded because of the wrong color. Instead of removing usable materials, alternatives could be considered that would extend the life of existing structures and equipment. This could reduce the environmental load and promote a more sustainable lifestyle.

So there are many ways in which the environmental impact of renovations could be reduced, and these options should be studied in more detail. What I have noticed in working on the board of a housing company is that people often don’t voluntarily want to promote things that are good for the environment, and proposals are often rejected. Therefore, it would be good to get the change through legislative means. Promotion does not always mean acquiring a new one, often the old one may be a better option than the new one.

If, however, it ends up that a new one needs to be made to replace the old one, the structures and furniture that can be dismantled intact during the renovations should be dismantled without breaking them and delivered to companies that sell old building materials for reuse. At the same time, this would have an effect on employment in addition to environmental benefits.

Marko Toivanen

Vantaa

