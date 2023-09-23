Reader’s Opinion | Due to physical education classes at school, I became a poor exerciser

Because of my visual impairment, I couldn’t participate in any sports at school. During physical education classes, I sat in the ballroom.

In Hesar was told (Science 18.9.) From the longitudinal studies of the University of Jyväskylä, which show that physical skills in childhood shape the rest of life. Based on my own experiences, it is easy to agree with the results. Attention should be paid to this issue in general, but especially in the case of special children.

I am have been severely visually impaired since birth. As a result of the integration revival of the 1970s, I was placed in a regular elementary school, where physical education classes became quite a stumbling block. At that time there were no assistants. Still, I didn’t get an exemption from exercise, even though I couldn’t participate in almost any sport. I have already said that for 12 years I was kept sitting in the ball warehouse during exercise classes. For sitting, I got a grade of 7 year after year. Over the years, I couldn’t figure out what kind of sitting could have raised the grade. As a good student, it really annoyed me.

“ For a visually impaired person, exercising is directly related to independent movement skills.

As a result of this, I developed a direct attitude problem towards exercise. I started to underestimate the importance of exercise and considered myself a bad exerciser. This has really been important for the rest of my life.

With the visually impaired however, exercising in humans is directly related to health and independent movement skills. So all my life I have been a timid mover and a bad user of the white cane. And I haven’t really improved in that, despite the rehabilitation. Fortunately, guide dogs and disability services have been helpful in recent decades. Thanks to them, the situation has improved, but I still hate exercise.

I am now almost 60 years old. Musculoskeletal disorders have become a problem, as a result of which I have ended up on a partial disability pension. I believe that at least part of the reason has been my attitude towards movement that has been pickled in the ball storage, of course also the constant sitting due to expert work.

I hope so, that in today’s school there are no more ball storage children, but they receive proper physical education, taking special needs into account. This requires resources, but the consequences of immobility can also have a long-term price tag, and that price is greater than the current investment.

Merja Heikkonen

negotiating official

Tuusula

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.