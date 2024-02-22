Reader's Opinion | Due to inflexible collective agreements, the countryside is being deserted

Forcing working conditions into the same mold only causes problems.

Generally binding based on collective agreements, the employer must pay the same salary, regardless of whether the workplace is in an expensive metropolitan area, where housing costs are very high, or in a rural area, where in many places you can get apartments practically for free. Living there includes only normal medical expenses. On the other hand, the costs of companies in rural areas due to long distances and many other reasons are so high that operations are not always possible due to expensive wages.

Is going on a spiral of destruction. No new jobs will be created. The attractiveness of the countryside and rural-like areas has disappeared and they are emptying of the active population.

“ There are different regions in Finland and they have different cost and attraction factors.

We have drifted into a completely strange and unbearable situation. In rural areas, apartments and other buildings that have become unnecessary have to be demolished. New growth centers have to be built again with great effort. This weighs on our national income, because the value of demolished or unused apartments must be taken into account as a deduction.

What so should do? It acknowledges the fact that there are different regions in Finland and they have different cost and attraction factors. Stop forcing all working conditions into the same mold. This only causes problems. Many people from rural areas have to pack themselves into growth centers in search of work for no reason.

We need to create a program that will truly stop the desertification of the countryside. One of the key factors here is the flexibility of working life promoted by the government. Of course, more needs to be done. It is then a different matter whether they are investment subsidies or others.

Timo Sääksvuori

master's degree in engineering, Espoo

