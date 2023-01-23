Reader’s Opinion | Drug safety seems to be forgotten in the pharmacy discussion

We in pharmacies do not do our work thinking about who should get the biggest share of drug sales.

Discourse about the ownership of pharmacies and the transfer of over-the-counter medicines to the grocery store took off again with Helsingin Sanomat’s story “Will the pharmacy monopoly be broken?” (15.1.). The upcoming parliamentary elections also have an impact, and the candidates are now happy to take a stand on the topic.

In the discussion, the issue is often considered only from the point of view of economics – either savings or profits. There is a lot of talk about how the availability of medicines should be improved and how, therefore, the ownership of pharmacies should be freed up and self-medication medicines should be available at local markets. It is worrying that less points of view related to the safety of medical treatment have been raised.

In pharmacies the working pharmacists and pharmacists are highly trained drug treatment experts whose task is to make sure that the customer receives the drugs prescribed by the doctor and that he knows how to use them correctly. They also check that the medicines are compatible with any other medicines you may be taking.

An important part of the statutory work is advising customers who buy over-the-counter medicines. Several over-the-counter medications have interactions with other medications, or their use can worsen an existing illness. It is clear that not all occasional drug users need special counseling. However, we cannot ignore the fact that we have many elderly, multi-illness and multi-medicated people who need support in the success of their medical treatment.

“ Prevention of drug side effects saves unnecessary emergency room visits.

In the pharmaceutical union we were delighted when, in the spring of 2019, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health published a roadmap for pharmaceutical issues, the measures of which were found to extend over several government terms. The whole of pharmaceutical care was therefore intended to be reformed in the long term. As part of the reform of pharmaceutical matters, the development of the pharmacy economy and the distribution of medicines will also be investigated. The owner base of pharmacies is also under evaluation.

It would be reasonable to wait for the reports before possibly starting to implement the reforms. In any case, they should not be implemented quickly and only with the market economy – or the elections – in mind. As stated in the HS article, “if one piece is moved, it may have unpredictable effects on the whole”.

More as the owner base of pharmacies, we would like to pay attention to how safe medical treatment is also economical medical treatment. Prevention of drug side effects saves unnecessary emergency room visits and reduces hospital days. Together with other healthcare professionals, the pharmaceutical personnel therefore do important work both from a human and national economic point of view.

We don’t do our work thinking about who should get the biggest share of drug sales. Our job is to think of the best for the customer.

Maija Pirttijärvi

chairman

Finnish Pharmaceutical Association

