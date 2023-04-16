Reader’s Opinion | Dozens of my job applications have only resulted in rejection messages

As a counterweight to the application obligations, the unemployed should be offered genuinely expert help.

Pseudonym The highly trained idle reporter pondered (HS Opinion 10.4.) the reasons for their unemployment. We unemployed doctors know how small it is. Training as a researcher is a long way. The world runs parallel to it on its own tracks.

Funding cuts, structural reforms, changed expectations for the future and political line drawing make beggars and kings at the grassroots level. They crush dreams and minds.

The pursuit of new knowledge and raising the level of education are joint projects of the nation. However, the risks have been left to the individuals. In addition to his own difficult situation, the unemployed doctor has to bear the difficult feelings of others. You don’t want to talk about unemployment by your own name. After all, no one wants to be branded as a failure whose knowledge, skills and entire justification for existence can be torn to pieces in a public debate.

The current obligation to apply for at least four jobs a month has made me apply versatilely to different jobs and positions. Dozens of applications have not resulted in anything other than e-mails, which are steadily blaring rejection messages.

It would not be unreasonable to hope that, as a counterweight to the vague application obligations, there would also be genuine expert help to find a position for unemployed doctors.

Marke Ahonen

doctor of philosophy, docent, unemployed job seeker, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.