Reader's Opinion | Don't lose Café Ursula

Café Ursula's beautiful and light character belongs to the Kaivopuisto beach landscape.

Kaivopuisto Café Ursula has been part of the beach for decades. In 1942, the spa and cafe in the area were destroyed in bombings. In the early 1950s, a group of women founded the current Ursula, whose initial capital was raised by collecting bottles and newspapers. In 1952, a small cafe was opened in its current location. The name Ursula was influenced by the Ursini baths located in the area, the Ursa observatory and the Ursula saint, who was a symbol of self-sacrifice and helpfulness. The profits from the cafe-restaurant were directed to charity.

The cafe's beautiful and light figure, framed by a white solar sail, belongs to the waterfront landscape of Helsinki's Kaivopuisto. Tradeka-Yhtiöt has now bought two-thirds of Ursula and is currently thinking about renovating the cafe or building a new one to replace the current one (HS 7.3.). I appeal to Trade too, don't build a “new Ursula” but overhaul the old one. There are new cafes on our beaches, one after another more concrete blocks. Don't lose this fine modern Ursula, loved by our townspeople, where the layers of the town's history are nicely visible.

Anne Linnonmaa

designer, Helsinki

