Reader’s Opinion | Domestic languages ​​are despised

You have to read the restaurant’s menu with the help of a dictionary or Google.

Last at the beginning of the century, menus in famous restaurants in Helsinki were bilingual, in Swedish and French. They are bilingual even now, in Finnish and English, but more and more often only in English. The foreign language has supplanted Swedish and is rapidly supplanting Finnish as well. You have to read the menu with the help of a dictionary or Google. This phenomenon is spreading, and not only in the restaurant industry.

We can’t do anything about the choices of private business life, but what about the social institutions that we all own? The Government has a strategic program to support national languages. This support would now be needed at airports. They have their own language policy.

Today, Helsinki Airport is exclusively Helsinki Airport. It says on the signs Departure in big font and below it in small Departuret, Avgångar, jand so on. Do English-speaking travelers have worse eyesight than Finns? Or is the reason weak national self-esteem? In no other country’s airport have I seen contempt for domestic languages ​​in such a striking way.

Bengt Ahlfors

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.