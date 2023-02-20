Reader’s Opinion | Domestic greenhouse cultivation is needed all year round

Greenhouse cultivation is the pioneer of Finnish primary production in responsible food production.

Finn greenhouse cultivation and products have been under discussion this winter. Among other things, the discussions have questioned the necessity of year-round greenhouse cultivation in Finland.

This is worrisome, because greenhouse cultivation is the pioneer of Finnish primary production in responsible food production. According to a study by the Finnish Natural Resources Agency, the carbon footprint of Finnish greenhouse cultivation has dropped by 60 percent since 2004. This is only an average figure, and individual greenhouse companies are almost carbon neutral.

This is possible through efficient year-round production, the transition to renewable forms of energy, and a huge increase in yield levels. More than half of the heat energy used in greenhouses is renewable. In Finland, world record yields of cucumbers are harvested every year, up to more than 200 kilograms per square meter. The increase in the crop level reduces the carbon footprint even more, as the greenhouse entrepreneurs have invested in energy efficiency at the same time.

The water footprint must also be taken into account, which is 91 times smaller for a Finnish tomato than for a Spanish tomato (Luke 2019). This is due to the fact that Finland has strong and highly renewable water resources, both in the form of groundwater and waterways, while Spain, the vegetable garden of Europe, is suffering from drought. This is one important reason why greenhouse vegetables should be cultivated in Finland.

The profitable business of greenhouse companies that cultivate year-round is based on modern energy-efficient cultivation technology. The investments made in companies over the decades enable production that is both environmentally and socially responsible. Greenhouse companies that produce crops all year round are a significant employer in their region.

Local products grown by greenhouse entrepreneurs are also an important part of Finns’ nutrition. They are an essential part of Finns’ daily consumption goal of half a kilo of vegetables. Currently, greenhouse vegetables cover a quarter of the fresh vegetables eaten by Finns.

It is important that the long-term work of Finnish greenhouse farming does not stop in front of responsible and energy-efficient production. As the climate warms and extreme weather events become more common, we need even more food production that takes place under protection from the weather. Finnish greenhouse companies are pioneers in their field on a global scale.

Niina Kangas

executive director

Kauppapuutarhaliitto ry

Minna Rantala

communications manager

Kauppapuutarhaliitto ry

