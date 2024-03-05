Reader's Opinion | Doctoral studies are delayed due to lack of funding

Funding for a doctoral student is fragmentary, the salary is low, and there are periods of unemployment between funding periods.

Philosophy of science and university lecturer in research ethics Tuomas K. Pernu pondered (HS Opinion 29.2.), why the doctoral training pilot launched by the government offers future doctoral trainees funding for only three years.

Pernu wondered where the funding for a thousand new doctoral students could be found for additional years, because it takes about six years to complete a doctoral thesis in Finland.

In Finland, the dissertation process often drags on because we have fragmentary funding for doctoral students, the salary is low, and there are periods of unemployment between the funding periods, when many people do not even dare to think about their research topic for fear of unemployment benefits being clawed back. In Finland, a significant part of the doctoral researcher's working time is spent writing funding applications – not the dissertation.

When a doctoral student is given funding for three years, the dissertation can be completed. Also in Norway and Denmark, the dissertation is usually completed in three years, and the quality of the dissertations is often high. In both countries, doctoral researchers are hired for three-year employment contracts at a salary that corresponds to the salary of a thesis researcher in Finland.

The doctoral education pilot is the best thing that has happened to Finnish universities in living memory. There is no longer a professor pilot to find talented and motivated supervisors for doctoral students.

Joona Räsänen

specialist researcher in philosophy, Turku College of Human Sciences

