Sunday, March 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader's Opinion | Do wines take up too much shelf space in a local store?

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Reader's Opinion | Do wines take up too much shelf space in a local store?

Can the daily food items fit on the shelves anymore, while the wines need space?

Miscarriage manager Aki Erkkilä told (HS 13.3.)that a selection of a couple of hundred wines is coming to the grocery store.

Often, convenience stores are small in size and the selection has basic products that are often needed. Slightly larger markets already have more choice.

How does bringing wines to stores affect the selections? Can the daily food items fit on the shelves anymore, while the wines need space? Will the selection of supermarkets shrink?

Reeta Vimpari

Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Reader39s #Opinion #wines #shelf #space #local #store

See also  Ice hockey | NHL club Calgary Flames fired their head coach
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Jämsä | The old building is destroyed in a fire, there is no information about personal injuries yet

Jämsä | The old building is destroyed in a fire, there is no information about personal injuries yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result