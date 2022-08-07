Reader’s Opinion | Discrimination against children must be systematically prevented

Schools that reach the whole age group also play a significant role in anti-discrimination education.

Elementary school children the hate speech my children face makes me question what kind of growing environment Helsinki is for children belonging to gender and other minorities. In our city, is the equal right of all children to live in safety during their free time and to have hobbies and go to school without fear of harassment and violence?

A couple of weeks ago, my children organized a flea market near our home. Three of my children’s peers arrived, at least two of whom attended the same school as my children last school year, one of the largest in Helsinki. After messing up the flea market arrangements, they took my child’s personal characteristics into consideration. “Are you a girl or a boy?”, “Are you trans?”, “If you’re transgender, you’re a monster.”

Transphobia, racism and Islamophobia are examples of ways of thinking and acting that tend to invalidate the human dignity of another person. Being subjected to them causes stress, shame and a feeling of being outside. According to the school health survey, children belonging to minorities are bullied more often than others. Repeated experiences of discrimination are a serious threat to well-being, balanced development and mental health.

At our house parents have a great responsibility in ensuring that our children learn to act with respect for the human dignity of every person. Schools that reach the whole age group also play a significant role in anti-discrimination education.

In its city strategy, Helsinki promises to promote equality, equality and human rights in all its activities. For the training organizer, anti-discrimination measures are also a legal obligation. I would also like to hear what concrete actions Helsinki’s education and training sector will take during the coming school year to prevent harassment based on gender identity and gender expression in a targeted and planned manner and to promote the realization of equality.

