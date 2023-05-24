Reader’s Opinion | Disability pensions are indeed granted without applying

Our society cleans disabled young people who want to work and even are fully able to work aside from working life.

Pseudonym The mother of the outcast wrote (HS Opinion 14.5.), how his child had been granted a disability pension instead of the requested rehabilitation allowance. Kela replied (HS Opinion 20.5.), that this cannot happen: you cannot get a disability pension without applying.

With funding from the Academy of Finland, we have studied disability pensions for young people with disabilities. Based on our interview material, we can agree with the mother’s writing: disability pensions are actually granted to people who have not applied for them. Our society cleans disabled young people who want to work and even are fully able to work aside from working life. While doing research, we have noticed that the topic is still taboo. Even Kela’s experts have not agreed to discuss it with us.

Disabled people the employment rate in Finland is too low. For example, about ten percent of the visually impaired and wheelchair users are genuinely at work, and another about ten percent are away from work. In order to increase the employment rate in Finland, the most effective means based on research should be introduced. This requires an honest description of the functioning of our disability pension system for different disability groups and a readiness to make reforms.

When the new government starts its labor policy programs, it should direct its eyes, even for a moment, to fully able-bodied disabled people who have been transferred to disability pension, as well as work-motivated partially-abled people, so that everyone’s potential can be used and every citizen has the opportunity to participate in building the common good. Working life needs us all, and we all have the right to a reasonable standard of living, which cannot be achieved with a disability pension.

Karoliina Ahonen

Pauli Rautiainen

University of Eastern Finland

