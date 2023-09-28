Reader’s Opinion | Diplomacy should be nurtured even in war conditions

The pursuit of stability and the maintenance of a credible defense capability are not mutually exclusive.

Institute of Foreign Policy researcher Henri Vanhanen emphasized (HS Guest pen 16.9., HS Opinion 25.9.) active military deterrence as the most important factor in Finland’s security policy. Former foreign minister Erkki Tuomioja (sd) rightly brought it up (HS Opinion 22.9.)that even in the difficult European situation caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, we must aim for a return to, for example, arms control and reducing the number of nuclear weapons.

Overemphasis on armed equipment can prevent us from seeing the possibilities of foreign policy initiatives and diplomacy in restoring stability to Europe. The pursuit of stability and the maintenance of a credible defense capability are not mutually exclusive.

For decades, Finland has pursued a foreign policy aiming at cooperation between states. At the same time, preparations have been made to repel attacks from both the east and the west with a regional defense system. This was the real starting point of the defense also during the yya agreement. It was hoped that relations with the Soviet Union would remain good, but they were ready to defend neutrality. The relations with Norway and Sweden have always been good, regardless of the different security policy solutions at one time.

Finland has a credible national defense capability, which NATO membership strengthens. The leadership of Russia, which is considered our only military threat, is aware that Finns have the strongest will to defend their country in Europe, and well-trained and equipped soldiers, supported by NATO countries, would repel a Russian attack. Let’s maintain our military deterrence to pre-empt an attack, but not proclaim and overemphasize weaponry as the main line of security.

In order to overcome the world’s major problems as a small country, Finland also as a member of NATO must emphasize the pursuit of stability and promote diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts. The classic theorist of warfare, Carl von Clausewitz, defined war as the continuation of political interaction by other related means. Even in wartime, diplomacy is an important tool in achieving the state’s political goals. Applying Clausewitz, in the tense situation in Europe, Finland must actively seek to restore political stability to Europe by means of diplomacy and at the same time maintain a credible military deterrent.

Jouko Sillanpää

PhD researcher, Helsinki

