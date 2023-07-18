Reader’s Opinion | Digitization must be developed responsibly

Only from within the industry can a significant change in the matter take place.

Arto Lindblom in the title of the article was asked, whether the accelerating pace of digitization should already be slowed down (HS Vieraskynä 14.7.). As a university teacher of information systems science, I counter that if digitalization were developed more responsibly than at present, the development would automatically slow down.

In June, I held a new, so far optional subject-level Introduction to Sustainable and Responsible Digitization course. The course identified three major subject areas for which the accountability review of digitization has been completely inadequate: climate emissions and other natural hazards caused by digitalization, above all online traffic, problems related to privacy and data security, and trends that increase inequality. Individual themes could be added to the list, such as the threats posed by cyberbullying and artificial intelligence.

If you don’t want digitization to threaten but to serve humanity and all of creation, the above-mentioned areas must be quickly paid attention to and made part of IT education. Only from within the industry can a significant change in the matter take place. When this process starts to progress, digitization will slow down, but we will be replaced by digital solutions that serve life better.

Veikko Halttunen

Doctor of Economics, Lahti

