Reader’s Opinion | Digitization enables smooth transactions

Reader's opinion

Kaarina Nikunen, Karoliina Talvitie-Lamberg and Sanna Valtonen wrote (HS Vierakynä 19.9.) that digital services exclude some citizens. In their writing, they highlighted essential considerations and concerns that it is important for parties developing the digitalization of public administration to hear, including ours at the Digital and Population Information Agency.

Digitization enables smooth transactions for a large part of Finns who have sufficient digital skills. A large number of them feel that the digital channel is the best way to handle official affairs. Finland’s public sector serves the entire population in a channel that suits them: in digital services themselves or on behalf of others, by phone or on site. On the other hand, transactions can be arranged with, for example, an interest protection power of attorney or Suomi.fi powers of attorney.

Finland’s digitization still has a lot to develop. One good example of this is that, due to current legislation, the authorities have to send paper mail also to those who use digital services. A solution to this is now being sought in extensive cooperation.

The savings pressures directed at the public administration cause a significant pressure on the service level. The impact of the savings would be serious without the efficient production of services made possible by digitization.

Digitization is not only aimed at efficiency. It can also be used to increase the security and reliability of services. We are developing a new identity wallet that allows you to identify yourself electronically and manage your own information. The person decides for himself which personal data he shares and to whom.

About 95 percent of Finns of legal age used digital official services in Finland last year. Digitization frees civil servants to serve in other channels, even those who do not use digital. At the Digital and Population Information Agency, we serve everyone and see digitization as an opportunity that has already achieved a lot of good.

Pekka Rehn

chief director

Digital and Population Information Agency

