Reader’s Opinion | Digital yearning takes up too much space from real encounters

Universities are building a world that is based more on digital communication than on proper interaction and enabling everyday encounters.

Juho Mäkinen wrote (HS Opinion 12.2.), that the best medicine against incel culture is an inclusive society, which includes clear rhythms, work and normal everyday relationships with different people. Can this be summed up any better?

I myself work in higher education and I am concerned about how a world is built in higher education as well, which is based more on digital communication than on proper interaction and enabling everyday encounters.

Students does not want to oblige you to visit campuses, but offers “convenient” ways to complete almost the entire degree without leaving home at all. Making it possible to show one’s own already acquired skills instead of supporting the creation of new skills.

“ Students do not want to be obliged to visit campuses.

There’s a lot of talk about self-direction, but is it more of a brave new term for rummaging through the digital jungle when you can’t afford or want to offer services face-to-face? After all, how many of us are really even self-directed? My own students often state that they need schedules given from outside in order to become active, more clear concrete guidance, also the so-called good students. This is very human.

Shouldn’t society and specifically educational institutions also support adapting to society itself and working in it? Or is it intended that the society of the future will be only virtual, where each person is concretely in their own bubble with their own digital tool for company and interacts with others only through avatars? And then we wonder when people don’t know how to interact with others and don’t want to see or understand other people’s ways of perceiving the world.

I feel it, that in our desire for efficiency and digital, we have forgotten the way people act and what is needed for interaction. What building blocks are needed for a life where different individuals can act in ways that are meaningful to them, do work that also supports the preservation and development of a welfare society?

You should read Aldous Huxley’s book A brave new world. It was first published back in 1932, but it really makes you think about what kind of world we might be heading towards, and above all, whether we really want it. If the answer is no, the direction would have to be changed. There is information and tools for that.

Sini Setälä

university lecturer, Master of Economics,

psychologist, master of philosophy (cognitive science)

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.