Reader's Opinion | Digital devices are used in schools in a planned manner

Digital competence is needed to learn new things. Digital services and devices are also an object of learning in themselves.

Science reporter Annikka Mutanen handled in his column (HS 10.12.) digitization and Pisa results. It is important to discuss the possible reasons for the drop in Pisa results.

The digitalization of education is being developed based on the guidelines for digitalization of education and training published by the Ministry of Education and Culture. They include the vision: “Finland is the world's leading developer and user of sustainable digitalization in education, teaching and training in 2027.”

About digitization when talking, one must distinguish between the use of digital devices as part of studying and the use of the phone that interferes with learning, which is a matter of peace of mind at work. Disruptive use of the phone during the lesson can be prohibited in the school's rules of order. The government program includes an explanation of limiting the use of telephones by legislation.

The use of digital devices in schools is planned, and its purpose is to promote learning in accordance with the goals of the curriculum. Digital competence is needed to learn new things. Digital services and devices are also an object of learning in themselves. Among other things, digital environments can support creativity, joint study and individual student learning. In teaching, attention is paid to the responsible use of technology and the age and level of development of the students. Education organizers must ensure that schools have the digital devices and services necessary for teaching.

“ Society needs digital education.

Critically the importance of digital literacy in our society is growing. This civic skill includes, for example, the ability to engage in constructive interaction, assess the reliability of information and prevent the sharing of incorrect information. Young people also need information about the societal effects of digitization, such as the data economy and how an individual can manage their data.

Excessive use of digital devices has a negative effect on well-being and concentration. At school, the skill of regulating one's own behavior is also practiced. Caregivers are responsible for the use of digital devices during free time and for the balance of sleep, nutrition, exercise and face-to-face interaction.

School reforms are prepared in cooperation with researchers, teachers and other experts. The basis of the reforms is gathering information from various sources, of which research is the most important.

We need still research on the digitization of teaching, such as what kind of digital services and pedagogical practices best promote the goals of teaching. It is worth noting that, according to the Pisa results, reasonable use of digital devices is connected to better math skills.

Digital competence requires practice just like other skills. With education, we make sure that every child gets enough digital education to function as an active citizen. The Board of Education supports teachers in this work.

Päivi Leppänen

Arja-Sisko Holappa

teaching advice

Board of Education

