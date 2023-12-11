Reader's Opinion | Digital competence requires a critical understanding of digital devices

Taking digital technology and content into account in teaching should strengthen citizens' critical media literacy.

Helsingin Sanomat science journalist Annikka Mutanen wrote in his column (HS 10.12.) about the nonsense of school reforms. Mutanen seamlessly combined the so-called digital leap in schools with the use of students' mobile phones and the teaching of programming to direct coding. The king's idea of ​​the government of Juha Sipilä (Centre) on the digitalization of schools deserves criticism, which has been presented, among other things, from the point of view that the views and experiences of teachers, let alone students, have not been taken into account in its implementation.

The aftermath of the new Pisa study, however, seems to be plagued by the rather oversimplified assumption that the digitalization of schools would only be about students' own cell phones. However, the students' own cell phones are not the main digital learning tool in schools, but the schools have acquired, among other things, tablet devices and computers, with which teaching is carried out. The idea of ​​removing cell phones from school removes one distraction, but does not reduce the use of digital devices in education.

Criticism has also been expressed that digital devices in schools have not changed teaching, but rather learning materials into a digital and poorly usable format. The digitalization of schools must be considered more broadly than from the perspective of students' cell phones, taking pedagogy into account, among other things.

Today's students are growing up in a world where techno giants, algorithms and artificial intelligence compete for consumers' data and souls, regardless of the school, and where digital technology is used as a tool for influencing information. Turning your back on this will not produce a lasting solution. Rather, the teaching should include elements where you learn to examine the digital society critically and holistically.

Education should also produce sufficient digital skills that citizens need in today's society. The basic idea of ​​the basics of programming mentioned by Mutanen in the preschool curriculum is not to produce coders out of children, but to increase understanding of how algorithms and digital devices work and what their purpose is.

Mutanen is right that a mobile phone does not require special skills. However, understanding the addictiveness of Tiktok videos, for example, requires knowledge of how the hidden algorithms work and how they collect data about the behavior of the application's user. Considering digital technology and content from early childhood education should ultimately strengthen citizens' critical media literacy.

Reijo Kupiainen

university lecturer in media education

University of Tampere

