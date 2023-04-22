Saturday, April 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Did the Ateneum open too early?

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | Did the Ateneum open too early?

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

The atmosphere inside Ateneum didn’t feel good.

Ateneum Art Museum was opened after the ventilation renovation on April 14. Was it opened too early? I went there on Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. The humid, paintless and too warm interior forced me to leave after twenty minutes.

I would have liked a notice on the front door “Asthmatics should not bother”.

Fairytale Simula

pensioner, Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #Ateneum #open #early

See also  Gas pipe leak | Finnish researcher on Twitter about the Nord Stream leak: "Possibly the first clear regional reflection effect from the war of aggression in Ukraine"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Premier League: Leaders Arsenal salvage a draw with bottoms Southampton

Premier League: Leaders Arsenal salvage a draw with bottoms Southampton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result