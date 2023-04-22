Reader’s Opinion | Did the Ateneum open too early?

The atmosphere inside Ateneum didn’t feel good.

Ateneum Art Museum was opened after the ventilation renovation on April 14. Was it opened too early? I went there on Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. The humid, paintless and too warm interior forced me to leave after twenty minutes.

I would have liked a notice on the front door “Asthmatics should not bother”.

Fairytale Simula

pensioner, Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.