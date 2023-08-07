Reader’s Opinion | Developmental disabilities were forgotten in the government’s communication on equality

The needs of people with developmental disabilities and the challenges of equality are different from those of other disabled groups.

Helsingin Sanomat according to the government invites more than a hundred parties were consulted by the working group preparing the equality notification (HS 2.8.). Not a single organization representing people with intellectual disabilities has been included.

People with developmental disabilities are a large disabled group in Finland, whose human rights and equal services are often not realized. It is easy to imagine that consulting the largest disability organizations is enough. However, the needs of people with developmental disabilities and the challenges of equality are different from those of other disabled groups.

It feels particularly bad to forget people with intellectual disabilities, when at the same time changes are being made to the Disability Services Act, which has already been approved once, that hurt people with intellectual disabilities. In the past, legal changes were made carefully and intellectual disability organizations also participated in the cooperation.

New the Disability Services Act is a particularly big change for people with intellectual disabilities, because when the Disabilities Act is removed, their subjective rights to services will be reduced. The possibilities of people with developmental disabilities and their relatives in the needs assessment of discretionary services may be ignored, and the authorities decide on behalf of the disabled person. For example, a personal assistant for hobbies may be denied if the person is unable to communicate in a way that the authority can understand.

People with developmental disabilities face problems related to equality and non-discrimination in all aspects of their lives, such as housing, work and hobbies. Bullying and ridicule are familiar to many. We need both legislation that protects services and an attitudinal climate that protects human dignity. Only by listening to the voices of people with intellectual disabilities and the voices of their relatives can one understand the multiplicity of needs and challenges.

The new Disability Services Act and the amended provisions of the Developmental Disabilities Act will enter into force at the beginning of October. The Developmental Disabilities Act merges with the new Disability Services Act. The Developmental Disabilities Act actually only includes regulations regarding the strengthening of the right to self-determination and the limitation of basic rights, as well as involuntary special care.

Finland has ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, but it is easy to forget that the agreement also covers the rights of severely disabled people who need special support.

It is easy to forget the group of people with developmental disabilities, and that seems to have happened even now. We hope that the working group preparing the government’s equality notification will correct the omission and also invite intellectual disability organizations to participate. I hope the concern will be heard in time.

Vili Korhonen

active, Me tse ry

Hilpi Ahola

background support, Me itse ry

Rauno Rantaniemi

chairman, Support District of Lapland

Kii Korhonen

chairman, ELO – special children’s association

