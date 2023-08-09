Reader’s Opinion | Developing artificial intelligence offers a welcome challenge to human intelligence

In the future, people who can read, observe and research things for their age will be in demand.

Research information from intentional and unintentional deficits in our own brains are increasing rapidly. When evaluating the importance of the development of artificial intelligence, it is important to honestly understand the ways we use our own brains.

We often compare the functioning of artificial intelligence to the functioning of the human brain at its best, and not to how we most often use our brains.

AI builds algorithms and then runs data through them. When applying the created algorithm to new data, it can give very wrong answers. Unfortunately, this is how we act too often. Especially when we feel like we are quick-witted, we probably just take the data to an algorithm that worked well in some other situation in our brain. It feels good in the brain and we imagine that we are right, even though the result may be very wrong.

An increasingly large part of entertainment work, consulting and many other non-physical work is the application of ready-made “templates” one customer or film at a time. In such an act of variation, generative AI may soon outwit us.

A language model can confabulate, i.e. invent all kinds of things to get its answer smooth. This is equally a problem for us humans. We have a built-in desire to create stories and afterwards logical explanations for different transaction costs.

Think tanks, parties and all of us very often go looking for justifications suitable for our preconceived conclusion from the huge mass of data in use. Artificial intelligence also has its challenges, but it doesn’t consciously choose reality in the same way that we humans do – because it has no will. Sure, a human can program an AI to distort things.

So we shouldn’t prevent the development of artificial intelligence, but we have to think more and better. In school you have to learn not only skills but also knowledge. The idea that the human brain is just a processor, into which information can be poured directly from the machine whenever necessary, misses the central strength of our brain. The human brain is an incomparable collector and comparator of observations, experiences and information.

I believe that in the future, people who can read, observe and research things for their age will be in demand. The “village elders” are coming back.

Let’s not use our brains as an algorithm repository. That’s where we lose to the machines. Instead, we should constantly twist our brains into different positions and with the same ones in the middle of our thoughts. It requires effort and, above all, humility, but we are better than machines in that. Machines find justifications for ready-made conclusions faster and cheaper. A person has a unique strength when he wants to, the desire to constantly prove himself wrong, i.e. the ability for scientific thinking.

Developing artificial intelligence is a good thing, because it encourages us humans to pursue wisdom, humility and truth.

Visa Honkanen

docent, account manager, Hus

Visa Honkanen

docent, account manager, Hus