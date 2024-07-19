Reader’s Opinion | Denying euthanasia is cruel

Reader’s opinion|It is cruel and merciless to deny assisted dying to a terminally ill person who requests it and wants to escape from his suffering.

I agree completely to the writing of the opinion department (HS 14.7.) dignified death and assisted dying. However, I would like to add one dimension related to a dignified death.

The deceased father mentioned in the opinion piece is not the only one who, in the name of medical ethics and the law that has lived up to its time, has been left against his will, relying on his own luck, to wait for his death in torture-like conditions.

In recent years, we have been able to read many harrowing articles about similar cruel fates.

Torture and abandonment are crimes, and punishments for these are prescribed by law. It is cruel and merciless to deny euthanasia to a terminally ill person who requests it, who wants to get rid of his suffering, when even medicine does not offer a solution for this. Swedish reformer Olaus Petri already declared in the 16th century: what is not justice and fairness cannot be law either.

I can’t help but be appalled Archbishop Leon and the bishop of the Helsinki Diocese of the Catholic Church Raimo Goyarrolan (HS Vierakynä 11.7.) from a cold attitude to terminally ill suffering. My own understanding of Christian love and God’s grace is blatantly different from what they say.

Henrik Lax

Helsinki

