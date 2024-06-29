Reader’s Opinion | Demonstrations also have rules

Reader’s opinion|Who defines what is so important that the rules of the game for demonstrations can be broken with permission?

Animal rebellion has in recent weeks been more active in Finland in favor of stronger climate measures. Markku Mononen took a stand in favor of the Elokapina and against the restriction of their protest blocking traffic (HS Opinion 29.6.).

Defenders of civil disobedience should remember where its effect comes from. Rosa Parks inspirational figures like them would not have had nearly as much impact on society if they had been allowed to break the existing law and order with impunity. Disobedience without consequences is not particularly moving from the point of view of bystanders or the media, and Elokapina’s action does not at least buy the sympathy of road users roasting in their cars. The leadership of the Elokapina certainly knows this, and is directly seeking aggressive intervention by the police in order to get attention and a martyr’s cloak for their activities.

Secondly, I wonder about the rules of the game for the kind of unrestricted civil disobedience that is greatly desired. Who defines what is so important that the rules of the game for demonstrations can be broken with permission? Mononen himself defends the importance of Elokapina’s issue and appeals, among other things, to the support given to Elokapina by the Kone Foundation. However, Kone’s foundation does not decide on public order laws or freedom of assembly in Finland.

It is a pity that the defenders of Elokapina’s activities remember to mention the matters directly related to the environment in their statements. However, under the umbrella of the Egyptian uprising, influence is practiced also in relation to much more controversial issues, such as capitalism, the war in Gaza or various social issues.

Even if Suomen Sisu blocked the roads with the blessing of the Kone Foundation in the name of the climate, I would still not support the police not interfering.

Sampo Saarinen

Helsinki

