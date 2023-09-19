Reader’s Opinion | Decision-makers were warned about the digital leap in schools

Researched information on the effects of digitization on learning and work peace has been available for a long time.

Swedish wants school books back and less smart devices (HS 12.9.). According to Swedish Minister of Education Lotta Edholm, many of the problems caused by the use of digital teaching methods were not known before, and there is “new information” on the matter only now.

Researched information about the at least questionable effects of the digitization of teaching on learning and work peace has been available for fifteen years, even longer. And at least here in Finland, decision-makers and school authorities have been informed and warned about it.

Several delegations of researchers, teachers and experts have been knocking on the doors of the Ministry of Education and the Board of Education throughout the 2010s. The visitors have been accompanied by presentations with precise research references on why the digital leap, which has been raised as an independent value, and a few other pedagogical fads should be treated with caution.

The warnings fell on deaf ears. The answer was often that the school had to “respond to the challenges of the time” or “the clock cannot be turned back”. Digital fluff and knocking down walls was “today” and almost the only accepted paradigm in both teacher training and education more broadly. The media went along with the craze.

Of course, digital migration is not solely to blame for the drop in learning results, let alone the unrest in schools, but it is a significant component in the tangle of school problems. I also claim that the uncritical introduction of certain kinds of reforms into schools can be seen, among other things, as a ceiling on the number of teachers. At least teachers of mathematical subjects have left either for private employment or early retirement.

Fortunately, the conversation seems to be diversifying now. Hopefully it will also affect the everyday life of schools and learning results.

Mai Allo

Licentiate of Political Science, Bachelor of Science

Mafy teacher, Helsinki

