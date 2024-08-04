Reader’s Opinion | Dear thirtysomethings: Life is much longer than you realize

Reader’s opinion|The defining factor of adulthood is not that you are somehow ready, but how you take responsibility for your own life and those close to you.

Antti Rönkä perfectly described the feelings of approaching thirty in his essay “Can you be 30 and happy?” (HS 31.7.).

As the age of thirty approaches, many really feel that the so-called developmental tasks of adulthood – becoming independent, transitioning to working life, choosing a career and finding an adult family, whether that includes children or not – should be completed. When I myself was under 30 years old, “adulthood” seemed like something that is reached once and then stays. It appeared to be stagnant, frozen, something that, upon reaching, the actual life and its construction would be over, as it were.

However, I want to say to you, young adults: life is much longer than you realize. With school mathematics, you can calculate that from twenty to thirty is only half of what it is from thirty to fifty, and of that there is another similar to retirement age, after which many people live for maybe a third similar time. When I was young myself, this length of life was hard to grasp intuitively.

The “developmental tasks of adulthood”, becoming independent and finding one’s place, when three out of ten of the participants perform them for the first time, are not really tasks of adulthood yet. Rather, they are a bit like an entrance ticket to adulthood or preliminary tasks. Real adult life begins with them, not ends with them.

A first-grader does not need to know the ninth-grade curriculum by the time he enters elementary school, and a young person does not need to be the final version of himself when he enters adulthood. When you have completed your development task once, you have gained experience in making big choices and you get into the books of adults, but after that there is time to complete the same tasks again five times, and there is still time to relax and enjoy life.

First choices are usually not final, and they are not always good. However, the defining factor of adulthood is not being somehow ready, but how to take responsibility for one’s own life and those close to you.

Welcome to the adult club, survivors of the quarter-life crisis. It’s actually quite nice here.

Jaana Wessman

50 years old, Espoo

