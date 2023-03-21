Reader’s Opinion | Dear passengers, please do not reserve seats for your luggage

It doesn’t work on the bus.

I got up on Monday to the city bus I often use in Helsinki. What was more obvious was that the bus was full of passengers who were used to traveling by train due to the strike. To be exact, half of the seats were reserved, but I still couldn’t sit down. I saw only two pairs of seats in the whole bus where two people sat next to each other. All the rest of the empty seats were reserved for bags, handbags or other accompanying junk. Several people had to stand in the middle of the bus for the entire journey.

Dear passengers, please do not book the seat next to you for your belongings. It doesn’t work on the bus.

Olavi Inha

Helsinki

