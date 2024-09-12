Reader’s Opinion | Cycling is a healthy lifestyle and not just sweaty exercise

Reader’s opinion|The main goal of the viaduct improvements is to make cycling possible for more people.

Cycling is a way to get from one place to another. Very often, however, it is talked about as if it were primarily sweat exercise. “What, don’t sweaty cyclists agree to sweat”-style wondering begins as a rule, when there is an investment that improves the clarity and ease of movement of bike lanes. We talk as if runners demand a chewing track where you don’t have to run, or ice hockey players an indoor arena where you can play ice hockey without skating.

When a tunnel was planned under Helsinki’s railway yard, the plan was criticized by asking whether cyclists would not be able to pedal if a much cheaper bridge was built. When a bridge over the cliff is being planned in Meilahti, we will update whether cyclists can’t pedal uphill or agree to ride their bikes on the hill.

The primary goal of road improvements is not to kill those who already cycle, but to make cycling possible for more people. Cycling should be possible and safe for people other than 20-40-year-old “spandex” in top shape. It should also be possible for children going to school, elderly people taking children to daycare, fathers, mothers and grandmothers dragging shopping bags, those who are in a hurry for work and studies and even those who can’t make it to the shower.

If the share of daily trips made by bicycle can be increased, it will help solve several social problems: ease traffic jams on motorways, reduce the pressure to bury more and more land and forest under roads and parking lots. Climate emissions and traffic noise will decrease, and public health will improve.

Health problems caused by children’s immobility and overweight would be eased if every child had a clear and safe bicycle route to school.

As a resident of Tampere, I do not take a position on whether the bridge planned for Meilahti is the best solution for that particular place. But “cyclists have to sweat” is a poor argument against the bridge.

According to Traficom, 40 percent of passenger car trips in Finland are less than five kilometers long. You certainly can’t replace all of them with bike trips, but some of them can. The importance of good cycle paths and their winter maintenance is also shown by the fact that the share of cycling in Oulu is many times higher than in Helsinki.

