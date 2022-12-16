Reader’s Opinion | Cybercriminals attack the Christmas online store

Information security risks should also be kept in mind when shopping for Christmas presents.

Christmas presents buying online is still becoming more common at a fast pace. This year, Posti delivered more than 1.5 million packages during the Black Friday week alone – more than 100,000 more than a year ago.

Christmas should be the most pleasant time of the year, but unfortunately cybercriminals make it a nightmare for many Finns every year. RH-ISAC, the US trade and hospitality industry cyber security organization, estimates that the most common cyber threats this Christmas season will be the hacking of usernames and passwords, phishing and fraud.

Many citizens forget about information security threats when clicking on offers in the shopping cart of an online store, but protection against cyber risks is a constant for companies. According to research by Tata Consultancy Services, the vast majority of organizations have increased their information security budgets in recent years and plan to do so in the future.

Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated, and scam emails and text messages look more professional than ever before. However, traditional means of protection still work: Update your web browser and anti-virus program. Do not click on suspicious links or attachments. Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible. Ensure the reliability of the online store from different sources. Enter the web address in the address field yourself. Use a credit card to make purchases.

Everyone should also take care of their loved ones’ information security skills and remind them of their importance at regular intervals – preferably until you get tired.

Jenny Heikkinen

business development manager

Tata Consultancy Services

