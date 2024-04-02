Reader's Opinion | Cyber ​​security-related skills are already practiced in schools

Responsible and safe operation in digital environments is a key competence, which is practiced on an age-appropriate basis throughout basic education.

Linus Laine and Jarno Limnéll called for teaching cyber security skills in schools (HS Opinion 21.3.). We fully agree that the skills needed in digital environments are today's civic skills.

Skills related to cyber security competence are already practiced in schools. In the fundamentals of the basic education curriculum, comprehensive competence includes information and communication technology competence at all grade levels, as well as media literacy included in multiliteracies. The curriculum has been further concretized with descriptions of digital skills. eBasicsThe descriptions found in the service support the implementation of the curriculum and tell what kind of knowledge and skills the students should have after each class level.

Responsible and safe operation in digital environments is a key competence, which is practiced on an age-appropriate basis throughout basic education. Media literacy and critical thinking, for example identifying reliable information, should be practiced in all subjects.

The development of digital skills has been strongly supported in schools. Educational materials have been produced for use in teaching, also related to cyber security. In 2021–2022, the Ministry of Education and Culture granted almost 12 million euros to promote digital skills in early childhood education and pre-primary and basic education.

In a recent, as yet unpublished, survey, 38 municipalities that implemented these development projects regarding pre-primary and basic education were targeted, more than half of the municipalities that received the funding in question. There have been a total of 660 preschool and basic education units in the municipalities within the scope of development activities; more than 80,000 students and almost 6,000 professionals. Digital competence has been further emphasized in the digital strategies of several municipalities.

However, according to the surveys, there is variation between teachers and schools in teaching digital skills. The digital competence of teachers should be further strengthened so that all students have equal opportunities to learn. The organizer of the lesson is responsible for ensuring that the digital services comply with the EU data protection regulation and national legislation. Published by the Ministry of Education and Culture In the guidelines for digitalization of education and training 2027 development measures to increase equality have been described.

When the fundamentals of the basic education curriculum are renewed, digital competence will be defined to meet the competence needs of the time. Increasing cybersecurity expertise is our common interest.

Saara Salomaa

special expert, National Audiovisual Institute

Päivi Leppänen

educational advisor, Board of Education

